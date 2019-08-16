India loses its case on Kashmir morally, politically, int’ly after UNSC meeting: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi Friday said India had lost its case morally, politically and internationally after the meeting of United Nations Security Council, which discussed the Kashmir issue after a long time.

“ Today is a watershed as Kashmir has again taken a centre stage. The UNSC convened its meeting on India’s illegal move in just 72 hours which has internationalized the Kashmir issue. We are thankful to the United Nations and its Security Council for taking up the issue,” he told a press conference here at the Foreign Office.

Qureshi said one thing was clear from today’s UNSC meeting that Kashmir was not an internal affair of India rather it was an international one. The international community was closely watching the situation in occupied Kashmir.