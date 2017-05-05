India is part of problem in Afghanistan not solution: FO

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): India is using Afghan soil for its

nefarious designs against Pakistan and it’s continuous behavior

proved that it is part of the problem in Afghanistan, not solution.

In the weekly media briefing, the spokesperson for the

Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria here Friday said, “We want peace

and stability in Afghanistan and our relations with Afghanistan

are centuries old.”

The efforts of Pakistan for restoring peace and stability

in Afghanistan and strengthening bilateral relations would

continue, he added.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan has serious

concerns over the unprovoked firing on the census team in Pakistan

on Chaman border.

He said that border between Pakistan and Afghanistan is

clearly demarcated and internationally recognized, adding,

“Conducting census on our own side of the border is our sovereign

right.”

Nafees Zakaria said that it is spirit of Pakistan’s

foreign policy to promote peace and stability in the region

and bilateral relations with the neighboring countries.

Regarding extension of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) to Afghanistan, he said that many countries are attracted

to join the corridor, adding the project will bring shared-prosperity

and common-development in the region.

Responding to another question, Nafees Zakaria said that

Pakistan is cognizant of the important role of United States

and China in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan wants Afghan-owned

and Afghani-led peace process in Afghanistan.

He said that Indian occupation forces in Indian-Occupied Kashmir

(IoK) in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred twenty five Kashmiris including six young boys and two women in the month of

April.

According to data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir

Media Service, hundreds of students were injured due to the use

of brute force by Indian occupation forces to stifle students’

uprising in the valley, he added.

The spokesperson said that due to media blackout, the Indian

brutal treatment of defenceless Kashmiris remains either unreported

or under-reported.

He said that such a situation where extremists are suggesting

carpet bombing, cordoning off of the entire Valley to kill and

brutalize Kashmiris, reflect the intention of ethnic cleansing.