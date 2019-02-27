India is an Eco-terrorist; harmed our trees, flora: Malik Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday called India an environmental terrorist namely ‘Eco-Terrorist’, said official statement released here.

The Prime Minister aide recorded his serious indignation over yesterday’s aerial incursion of Indian Air Force which resulted into the damage of trees and vegetation in the town of Jabba, Balakot near the line of control.

He added, “India has harmed our trees and foliage through her fearful air attack near the line of control.”