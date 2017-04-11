India involves in state terrorism in IHK: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakria on Tuesday said India was involved in state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir (IHK).

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan had informed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and international community regarding Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the Indian Occupied valley.

He said UN should take notice of such barbarism and cruelties on innocent Kashmiris. He said UN should implement its resolutions regarding Kashmir issue in which it had made promise that right to self determination would be given to people of Kashmir.

Nafees Zakria said Kashmiri people were struggling for their basic right to self determination and announced that they do not want to live with India.

He said India was involved in terror financing and terrorism activities in Pakistan and arrest of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav was proof of it. Pakistan had highlighted its concern with Indian authorities as well, he added.