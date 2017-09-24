India involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakria on Sunday said that India was involved in terrorist

activities in Pakistan as confessional statements of its spy

agent Kulbhushan Jadhev and Ehsan Ullah Ehsan were evident of

fact in this regard.

Talking to PTV, he said it seemed that India was using

Afghanistan’s soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

He said India was terrorists country and also involved in

terrorist activities in other countries but was alleging to

Muslims for it.

Nafees Zakria said India was involved in state terrorism

in the Occupied Kashmir. India martyred hundreds of innocent

Kashmiris, 20,000 injured including children, youth and old

man during last one year, who had lost their eyes through

pellets guns fired by Indian troops.

He said international community was well aware of Indian

state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.

The FO said that facts regarding attack on Samjohta Express

by Indian extremist organisations were now surfaced before the

world.

He said report published in Hindustan Times regarding

terrorism was validating Pakistan’s stance.