ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees
Zakria on Monday said that India was involved in terrorist
activities in Pakistan as confessional statements of its spy
agent Kulbhushan Jadhev and Ehsan Ullah Ehsan were evident of
fact in this regard.
Talking to PTV, he said it seemed that India was using
Afghanistan’s soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.
He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had effectively presented
the security situation of Pakistan and Afghanistan in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.
He said India was terrorists country and also involved in financial
supporting for terrorist activities in other countries.
Nafees Zakria said India was involved in state terrorism
in the Occupied Kashmir. India martyred hundreds of innocent
Kashmiris, 20,000 injured including children, youth and old
man during last one year, who had lost their eyes through
pellets guns fired by Indian troops.
He said international community was well aware of Indian
state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.
The FO said that facts regarding attack on Samjohta Express
by Indian extremist organizations were now surfaced before the
world.
He said Indian people were admitting that Pakistan was not involved in
any interfering and cross boarder activities, adding that the report published in Hindustan Times regarding terrorism was validating Pakistan’s stance.
India involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan: FO
