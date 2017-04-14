India involved in spreading terrorism in Pakistan: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakria on Friday said India was involved in spreading terrorism in Pakistan.

Talking to PTV, he said India was also involved in terror financing activities in the country.

Indian subversive designs against Pakistan had been exposed after the trial of Kulbhoshan Yadhav, he said.

He said complete legal process had been followed regarding K Yadhav case.

To a question, the spokesman said Indian barbaric activities against innocent Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir had also been exposed to the world.

To another question regarding Col (Retd) Habib, he said Nepal’s government was cooperating with Pakistan in this matter.