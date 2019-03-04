India initiates firing along LoC, Pakistan Army responds effectively

RAWALPINDI, Mar 4 (APP):Indian troops on Monday initiated firing in Neza Pir, Pandu, Khanjar Munawar, Battal and Baghsar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), which continued intermittently till filing of this report.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively by targeting Indian posts. No casualties on Pakistan side occurred during last 24 hours, an ISPR press release said.