India hatching conspiracy to halt CPEC, development in Pakistan: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt
General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Friday said that India was
hatching conspiracy to halt China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), projects and development in this country.
“Indian foreign and interior ministers had expressed their
reservations over CPEC, ” he said while talking to a private news
channel.
The India was creating unrest for stopping development in
Pakistan, he said.
To a question about campaign against Pakistan in Geneva, he
said India was providing resources to banned organization for
working against Pakistan.
Abdul Qadir Baloch said that Balochistan Liberation Army was
fully banned here and no one should permit such organization to
work against Pakistan.
He said that Balochistan was a peaceful province of
Pakistan, and the people were living and travelling in that areas
without facing any trouble.
