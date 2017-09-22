India hatching conspiracy to halt CPEC, development in Pakistan: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt

General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Friday said that India was

hatching conspiracy to halt China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), projects and development in this country.

“Indian foreign and interior ministers had expressed their

reservations over CPEC, ” he said while talking to a private news

channel.

The India was creating unrest for stopping development in

Pakistan, he said.

To a question about campaign against Pakistan in Geneva, he

said India was providing resources to banned organization for

working against Pakistan.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said that Balochistan Liberation Army was

fully banned here and no one should permit such organization to

work against Pakistan.

He said that Balochistan was a peaceful province of

Pakistan, and the people were living and travelling in that areas

without facing any trouble.