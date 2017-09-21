India has no respect for Int’l law, human rights : FO

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): Indian position on its minorities,

regional affairs and its relations with neighbouring countries

reflect that it has no respect for international law and human

rights, said Foreign Office on Thursday.

During the weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Nafees

Zakriya said Indian occupation forces have martyred four more youth in Srinagar and Kupwara areas during the last six days while 72nd Session of UN General Assembly in New York and 36th Session of Human Rights Council in in Geneva, are in progress.

He said Pakistan strongly condemned the continued killing

of innocent Kashmiris in staged encounters, continued illegal

detention of senior Hurriyet leaders including Shabbir Ahmad

Shah, Massrat Alam Bhat, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and over six hundreds of Hurriyet leaders, activists and students on fake cases, who have been languishing in different jails of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and in India.

He informed that the Prime Minister is leading Pakistan’s

delegation to the 72nd UNGA Session in New York. “On the sidelines, the Prime Minister has held bilateral meetings with the King of Jordan, Presidents of Turkey, Iran, Sri Lanka, and US Vice President”, he said.

He said the Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary also had

a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of UNGA session.

“Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif spoke of the human rights violations and denial of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, which had been promised to them in UN Security Council’s Resolutions.”

He said President AJ&K, Sardar Masood Khan has also highlighted the situation of Kashmiris in IoK. “The True Representatives of Kashmiri people presented a Memorandum to the Contact Group”, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan is disappointed over the recent joint statement by India and Japan regarding terrorism. “Japan’s endorsement of India’s point of view is highly regrettable”, he added.

The Spokesperson said that India’s involvement in Pakistan’s

internal affairs and in spreading of regional terrorism, were now evident. Pakistan truly believed that India needed to assess its own attitude, instead of leveling false allegations on its neighbouring countries, he added.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistan is a tolerant

and democratic society with free judiciary and believed in taking concrete measures for protecting its citizens. “India’s malicious campaign against Pakistan involving Baluchistan is highly condemnable”, he added.

He said India’s agenda in Baluchistan has also been exposed

after confessional statements by captured Indian spy Kalbhoshan Yadav regarding India’s damaging role in Baluchistan.

He informed that the Army Chief is expected to visit Russia

during the 1st week of October where he will hold bilateral meeting to furthet enhance bilateral defense cooperation.

He said DGMO Pakistan also visited Afghanistan where he met his Afghan and US counterpart and discussed the regional issues regarding to terrorism and border management and to increase cooperation of military level in the border area.

Nafees Zakriya informed that OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir held a successful meeting in New York, which was chaired by OIC Secretary General. PM of Turkey, FMs and Representatives of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Niger and OIC SG’s Special Envoy on J&K, Abdullah Alim participated in the meeting and discussed Kashmir conflict in detail, he added.

The Spokesperson said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has unveiled a bust of Pakistan’s first Nobel Laureate, Dr. Abdus Salam, at its Headquarters. “An advocate of “Atoms for Peace”,

Dr. Salam’s efforts in making the world aware of the benefits of using nuclear knowledge for peace, health and prosperity, have been globally acknowledged”, he added.

He said that Government of Pakistan condoles with the people and the Government of Mexico on the devastation caused by the earthquake, which took a heavy toll on human lives.

He also congratulated Pakistani sports team who won 16 gold medals in the ongoing Asian Indoor Games in Ashgabat.