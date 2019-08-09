India has chosen dangerous path:Nafees Zakaria

LONDON, Aug 09 (APP):Pakistan High Commission to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Friday said that India by revoking the special status to Indian occupied Kashmir had chosen a dangerous path.

In an interview with a British news channel ITV News, he strongly condemned the Indian government’s action and sent a grave warning. “They (Indians) have chosen a very dangerous path.”

He said, “This is a time when this matter can be resolved amicably,” and added, it was a time when India needed admonishment, condemnation and counselling, with what they were doing at the moment.