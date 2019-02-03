India fails to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle for self determination: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):The spokesperson of the Foreign Office Dr Mohammad Faisal Sunday reminded India to accept its failure in suppressing the Kashmiris’ struggle for the right to self-determination, through its oppressive measures and use of brutal force.
In a series of tweets on his twitter account, Dr Faisal said the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) had been converted into an army jail.
“Hurriyat leaders imprisoned, shops closed, mobile & internet suspended & thousands of Indian occupation forces deployed to close roads with razor wire and iron barricades to prevent protests during (Indian premier) PM Modi’s visit to (IoK),” he further posted.
