ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said India had been failed to suppress indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
Talking to a private news channel, he said international community was worried about the ongoing tense situation between Pakistan and India and playing their role for decreasing it.
