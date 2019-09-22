India creating fearful atmosphere in IOJ&K to suppress Kashmiris’ voices: FM

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the Indian government was creating a dreadful atmosphere in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) with a botched attempt to suppress the voices of Kashmiris, struggling for their just right to self-determination.

During a media briefing along with a delegation of Kashmir leaders, the foreign minister said the situation in IOJ&K was very grim as the people had been bracing a crippling curfew for more than a month.

They were not getting medical treatment, but the reports indicated that demos were regularly being held across the IOJ&K. Rage among the Kashmiri youth had been constantly brewing up and the Indian forces were trying to silence them, he added.

The foreign minister said Punchayats were being constituted in the occupied valley aimed at changing the demography of the area.

Under such situation, Pakistan expected the United Nations general secretary to appoint a special envoy for the occupied Kashmir so that he could visit and apprise him over the real situation, he added.

The UN observers, he said, should also be sent to the IOJ&K as Pakistan was strongly expecting the UN to act.

Qureshi said human rights organizations like the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) must act as it had the mandate to spring into action in such situations.

He also urged all the Pakistanis to raise their voice for the right of Kashmiris across the globe.

Ghulam Nabi Fai, a Kashmiri leader heading the delegation, said their main purpose of meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan was to express sentiments and gratitude of the Kahsmiris for his endeavours to raise the Kashmir issue at all fora.

He said the prime minister’s non-confrontational attitude over the issue must be appreciated, adding the Kashmiris had the right to decide their future as mandated by the UN resolutions.

Fai said trained and armed RSS people had been deployed in the valley while 6,000 people had been airlifted to Indian prisons. No information was coming out of the occupied valley due to complete communication blackout, he added.