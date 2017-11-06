India committing war crimes in IOK: Masood Khan.

MIRPUR, Nov 06 (APP):AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that India is scared of the economic progress

of the country due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to media, the President said that our foremost priority must be to raise awareness on the human rights violations taking place in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). India is committing war crimes in Kashmir and the international community must raise their voice against the

humanitarian crisis unfolding in IOK, he underlined.

“We need to take action against these

violations in view of the international humanitarian laws, Geneva Conventions,

UN Human Rights Charter and conventions that govern human rights”, he added.

He said India is an occupation force which has

unlawfully claimed sovereignty illegally jailed Kashmiris, used innocent

Kashmiris as human shields by tying them to their vehicles, changing the local

demography by using unconstitutional tactics and forcefully vacating properties.

The President said that this Indian occupation cannot continue in perpetuity as

it is illegal and criminal.

To a question, he said that this project has opened a new era of economic growth and opportunity. The

CPEC project will be pivotal in bringing around prosperity to the country and

the region. “We will not allow any power to sabotage the CPEC project and any Indian conspiracy to disrupt it”, he remarked.

The President lamented that the international community is appeasing India by not intervening

action against the atrocities is unfortunate; this culture of silence and

appeasement should come to an end.