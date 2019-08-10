India committing genocide by turning IoK majority into minority: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said with its unilateral and illegal steps, the Indian government was committing genocide in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) by trying to turn a majority population into minority.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the region was heading towards a very grave situation after India’s unilateral and illegal moves on the IoK.

Qureshi noted that India had made material changes and prepared a ground to bring about a demographic change which was aimed at converting the Muslim majority into minority.

“It is also called genocide,” he said, adding India was heading towards that.