India can’t suppress Kashmiris through state terrorism: Farooq

MIRPUR (AJK), April 2 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime
Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday said that India could not
suppress the Kashmir liberation movement through state terrorism and oppressive means.
Talking to public delegations here, he said Kashmiris would soon
enjoy complete freedom of their motherland. He condemned the killing
of innocent civilians and brutal acts of terrorism in occupied Kashmir particularly after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani.
Raja Farooq reaffirmed the commitment of the AJK government to
utilize its full energies and resources for the liberation of the
Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and its people would never find
themselves alone in their struggle for right to self-determination.
He applauded the IoK people for showing commitment with Pakistan
by waving Pakistani flags despite the presence of massive Indian forces.
He praised Hurriyat leadership’s role in leading freedom struggle against India.
He said the government was taking all possible steps to highlight
the Kashmir issue at international forums.
The AJK Prime Minister urged the youth to use modern means of
communication to highlight the Kashmir issue in its true perspectives
at national and international levels.