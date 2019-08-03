India can’t suppress Kashmiris’ freedom movement by firing cluster bombs: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said India had committed sheer violation of international laws by attacking innocent children and women in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with cluster bombs.

The special assistant, in a video message, said the use of cluster ammunition in the Neelum Valley (AJK) showed India’s state terrorism.

However, India could not suppress Kashmiris freedom movement through such tactics, she said, adding it had lost its case in the court of the people of Kashmir.