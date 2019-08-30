India can’t defeat Pakistan : Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday while condemning the Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) said once the Gawardar sea port would be developed the country would become unbeatable economically in the region adding time would prove Modi took a worst step by scrapping Article 370.

Talking to a private news channel he said Modi was unable to foresee that his extremist ideology was dragging the region into warlike situation, and this war could be the last as it would demolish everything in both countries, he warned Modi.