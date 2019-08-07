India cannot subjugate people of Kashmir for long: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said India cannot subjugate the people of Kashmir for long by sheer power of the gun.

Addressing a press conference along with Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, she said each and every Pakistani of its 220 million population was ready to sacrifice life for the cause of Kashmir.

She said Indian abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was itself a proof that India has been defeated in Occupied Kashmir despite deployment of over 900,000 Indian troops in the state.