India cannot isolate Pakistan, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that India could not succeed in its design to isolate Pakistan from the world community.

Talking to a private news channel, Pakistan favoured peace and wanted to resolve all matters with Afghanistan and India in a peaceful environment. The peace was the only way to address the issues, he stated.

The minister said Pakistan had desired to establish durable peace in Afghanistan, while the matters relating to India should be resolved through dialogue.

The confrontation or conflicts had never been a solution for maintaining peace or resolving issues, he said.

Fawad Hussain said India had always responded negatively whenever Pakistan went a step forward for peace.

He said India had habits to blame Pakistan without any evidences or investigations like the incident in Pulwama.

The Minister said Pakistan had always been supporting all kind of initiatives which were imperative for establishing peace in the region.

Commenting on the recent incident in Pulwama and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement against Pakistan, he said the whole nation was fully united to reply any misadventure as

posed by the prime minister of the so-called secular state, India.

He urged India to provide evidence regarding Pulwama incident so that Pakistan could move forward for probing into the matter.

He suggested that arch rival India, should change the attitude towards Pakistan. Any misadventure, he said would be harmful for the people of both the nations.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking benefits of such type of incidents as the election was going to be held in India. Modi did not postpone a single election campaign or rally just to spread fearing atmosphare, he added.

He said Indian leadership dream to isolate Pakistan in the comity of nation which could not

come true.

To a question about tensions raised after Indian leader negative statement, he said civil and military leadership in Pakistan were on the same page to deal the national issues.

About Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadev, he said that the person had been declared as terrorist

due to his involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan. The case regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav

was in process in International Court of Justice, he added.

To a question, he said Kashmiri people were facing massive terrorism due to Indian human

rights violations and brutalities being committed by the Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, had raised his voice at all the important platforms

including today’s address to the nation regarding the fate of innocent Kashmiri people.

Expressing his views in the recent development emerged after the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, initiatives for investing 20 billion dollars in various sectors of Pakistan, he

said the country was moving forward and was on path of speedy development under the dynamic

leadership of PTI-led government.

The Malaysian and Turkish leadership are preparing to visit Pakistan in days to come, he added.

On the accountability issues, he said that present government was committed to continue the process of accountability without discrimination. He added that we were determined to take the process of accountability to its logical end.

Replying to another question, he said the government was working to strengthen national institutions including national accountability bureau (NAB) and for this, several meetings were held between the law minister and Opposition, he added.

The government, he said was making all out efforts to change the fate of Pakistan for the welfare of the people.