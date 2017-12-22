India can not deprive Kashmiris of right to self-determination: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that India can not deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination, through brutalities.

He said this in a meeting with a parliamentary delegation

from Azad Jammu and Kashmir comprising ministers and members of the Legislative Assembly, here. The delegation was led by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

Both the leaders strongly condemned the Indian brutalities

against unarmed Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir and

violations of the the Line of Control.

He said that international community should be apprised of the worst form of cruelties, being committed by the Indian occupation army against the innocent Kashmiris.

He said the PML-N government was providing sufficient funds for different programmes aimed at providing basic necessities of life to people of Azad Kashmir, adding that unprecedented steps have been taken for development and prosperity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister said that funds have been provided by

the Punjab government from its budget for development and prosperity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, the AJK students are benefiting from the educational

schemes of the Punjab government, along with students from other provinces. He vowed that Punjab would continue to lend a helping hand for the betterment of the AJK people in future, as well. The development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is in fact the progress of Pakistan and we all have to cover this journey of development collectively, he added.

The chief minister also pledged to solve the problems of

refugees settled in the Punjab province.

On the occasion, AJK President Raja Farooq Haider said that

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set new records of

public welfare and the province has been made a good example of development due to the hard work and vision

of Shehbaz Sharif.

The speed and work quality of Shehbaz Sharif is an example of its own and the people of other provinces are appreciative of the exemplary role played by Shehbaz Sharif for development of Punjab. The Punjab government has given

a proof of its love for Kashmiri people by providing resources for the development of AJK, he added.

The AJK delegation was consisted of ministers including Syed Shaukat, Ch Aziz, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Ch

Muhammad Ishaq, members of the Legislative Assembly including Mian Yasir Rashid, Javed Akhter, Raja Muhammad Siddique and others. Provincial Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, Chairman P&D, SMBR and others were also present on the occasion.