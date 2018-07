ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):An Independent candidate Mufti Ubaidur Rehman won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly constituency PK-27 Kolai Palas Kohistan by securing 4,629 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Iqbal Khan stood second by getting 2,805 votes. The third position was

grabbed by Quami Watan Party’s candidate Muhammad Ismat Ullah with 2,481 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 30.74%.