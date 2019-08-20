Independent experts to finalise cricket association sides for 2019-20 season

LAHORE, Aug 20 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board, as part of an agreed process, has constituted a three-member independent panel of experts to review and finalize the six cricket association sides that will participate in the upcoming domestic cricket season 2019-20.

The three-member panel comprises Misbah-ul-Haq, Nadeem Khan and Rashid Latif, which will meet August 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium after which the six teams will be announced next week with details to follow in due course.

The provisional sides were prepared by Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti, Wasim Haider (all members of former selection committee), Saleem Jaffer, Arshad Khan, Rao Iftikhar, Taufeeq Umer (all members of junior selection committee) and Akram Raza, Azam Khan, Ijaz Ahmed Junior and Raj Hans, who had taken into consideration the performances of the players in the previous season and their future prospects.