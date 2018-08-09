Independent candidates asked to join any party by Aug 9

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the independent candidates to join any political party till August 9 (Thursday).

According to ECP, today is the last day for independent candidates to declare their affiliation with any political party and they are required to submit their attested affidavit of joining the political party.

It added the affidavit included candidates’ statement that they are joining political party without any pressure or greed. The party head will inform the ECP about joining of the party by the candidates in writing.

The affidavit shall be duly sworn before the oath commissioner and shall be deposited with the provincial Election Commissioner concerned or with the Deputy Director (Cord), ECP secretariat.

The notifications to successful candidates from reserved seats will be issued after the final list of positions of political parties is compiled. Candidates from reserved seats will be notified within two days after independent candidates join political parties.