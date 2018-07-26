Independent candidate Syed Sibt ul Hasan wins PP-46 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Independent candidate Syed Sibt ul Hasan has won election from Punjab constituency PP-46 Narowal-I by securing 37,349.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Awais Qasim stood second by securing 30,095 votes while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Sajjad Ahmed grabbed third position by getting 18,635 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.08 %.