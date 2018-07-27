Independent candidate Syed Fakhar Imam wins NA-150 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Independent candidate Syed Fakhar Imam has won election from National Assembly constituency

NA-150 Khanewal-I by securing 101,396 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Muhammad Raza Hayat Haraj stood second by getting 91,812 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Saeed Ahmed Sargana candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who got 18,086 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 59.87%.