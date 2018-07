ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):`Independent candidate Muhammad Shabir Ali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-181 Muzaffargarh-I by securing 64,012 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Malik Sultan Mehmood stood second by securing 54,253 votes and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf candidate Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar grabbed third position with 48,858 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded 62.56%.