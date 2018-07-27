Independent Candidate Muhammad Asif Nazir wins NA-101 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Independent Candidate Muhammad Aisf Nazir has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-101 Faisalabad –I by securing 147812 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Zafar Zulqarnain Sahi of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) stood second by getting 86,575 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Iftikhar Ali by getting 9962 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.19%.