Independent candidate Muhammad Ali wins NA-50 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Independent candidate Muhammad Ali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-50 Tribal Area-XI by securing 23,530 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Syed Tariq Gillani stood second by securing 8,250 votes and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) candidate Mehmood Alam grabbed third position with 7,515 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 33.00%.