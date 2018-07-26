Independent candidate Makhdoomzada Basit wins PP-272 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):An Independent candidate Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V by securing 23,587 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf candidate Muhammad Zia Ullah Khan stood second by getting 18,197 votes. The third position was grabbed by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s candidate Muhammad Abdullah Fahad with 17,072 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 56.84%.