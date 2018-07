ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Independent candidate Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has won election from Punjab constituency PP-10, Rawalpindi-V by securing 53,145.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), another independent candidate Naseer ul Hasnain Shah stood second by securing 22,253 votes while Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Naveed Sultana grabbed third position by getting 19,247 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 61.04 %.