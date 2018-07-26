Independent candidate Ali Muhammad Khan wins NA-205 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Independent candidate Ali Muhammad Khan Mehar has won election from National Assembly constituency NA- 205,Ghotki-III by securing 71,943 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Ahsaan Ullah stood second by getting 41,843 votes. The third position was grabbed by Mutahida Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan candidate Abdul Qayyum with 36,956 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.37%.