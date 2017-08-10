Independence is a great blessing: CM

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said independence is a great blessing

as living nations observe their independence day in a

befitting and colourful manner.

Addressing a meeting here on Thursday to review

arrangements of functions to be held in connection with

the Independence Day, he said Muslims of Indo-Pak

Sub-continent crossed the rivers of blood to achieve

Pakistan.

He added that all the Muslims were united on a single

platform for setting up an independent homeland under the

dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said the Independence Day would be

celebrated in an active manner and the heroes of the Pakistan

Movement would be paid rich tributes.

The chief minister said, struggle of the Pakistan Movement

was filled with hardwork and sacrifices of our elders and our

country demands work and only work from us. He added that

every person would have to work hard to move Pakistan ahead.

He said that the buildings would be illuminated in a

unique manner during Independence Day celebrations.

Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Manshaullah

Butt, Jahangir Khanzada, Additional Chief Secretary,

Additional Chief Secretary Home, DG Lahore Walled City

Authority, secretaries and senior officials attended the

meeting.