Independence is a great blessing: CM

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said independence is a great blessing
as living nations observe their independence day in a
befitting and colourful manner.
Addressing a meeting here on Thursday to review
arrangements of functions to be held in connection with
the Independence Day, he said Muslims of Indo-Pak
Sub-continent crossed the rivers of blood to achieve
Pakistan.
He added that all the Muslims were united on a single
platform for setting up an independent homeland under the
dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He said the Independence Day would be
celebrated in an active manner and the heroes of the Pakistan
Movement would be paid rich tributes.
The chief minister said, struggle of the Pakistan Movement
was filled with hardwork and sacrifices of our elders and our
country demands work and only work from us. He added that
every person would have to work hard to move Pakistan ahead.
He said that the buildings would be illuminated in a
unique manner during Independence Day celebrations.
Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Manshaullah
Butt, Jahangir Khanzada, Additional Chief Secretary,
Additional Chief Secretary Home, DG Lahore Walled City
Authority, secretaries and senior officials attended the
meeting.
