ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): With the advent of August,
preparations to celebrate 70th the Independence Day of the country
started in full swing to express love and affection for our beloved
homeland in befitting manner.
In twin cities, major government and private organizations are
busy to finalize special programs for the Independence Day
including, seminars, dialogues, lectures, essay and quiz
competitions besides, especial decorative arrangements of the
offices
Flag hoisting ceremonies would be held in all federal and
provincial capitals and cannon slute would be paid to the heroes of
our country who rendered remarkable sacrifices for the nation.
People from various walks of life are decorating their houses
and buildings with national flags and buntings, while the main roads
are also being adorned with flags and fancy lights.
Decorative items are in high demand these days including
national flags, multi-colored garlands, badges, Minar-e-Pakistan
models and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes, said
a shopkeeper at a local market in Aabpara market.
The business of these items at all big stores as well as by
roadside vendors remain on peak till August 14, which shows the zeal
of people of all age grops, a shopkeeper remarked.
Shopkeppers and youngers play National songs in their shops
and vehicles which gives the message that whole nation is united and
value indepence.
However, people complained of the high prices of flags,
pictures of national heroes and other stuff like badges, buntings,
historical places models, ect.
Printers and makers of bindings, flags, banners and badges are
fully engaged in their business.
Children enthusiam is at its peak who collect stickers, badges
and other items to decorative their bicycles, motor bikes, cars
and take round of the city in form of a rally to express their
solidarity with the country.
Independence day preparations in full swing
