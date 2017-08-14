Independence Day of Pakistan observed in Denmark

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The Independence Day of Pakistan was observed

with great zeal and fervour in Denmark on Monday.

The main event of the celebrations was the flag hoisting ceremony held

at the Embassy of Pakistan in Copenhagen, said a press release received here.

The flag hoisting was performed by Ambassador Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi.

The ceremony was attented by a large number of members of the Pakistani community representing various walks of life including professionals, academicians, media men, politicians, poets and students from Copenhagen and different regions of Denmark. Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Punjab Minister for Higher Education also participated in the event.

Ambassador Gardezi read the messages by the President and the Prime

Minister of Pakistan on the occasion.

In his remarks, the ambassador highlighted the improved law and order

situation in Pakistan and the economic progress which deserved greater international recognition. He highlighted Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region; unfortunately India was using harsh repressive measures to curb the Kashmiri freedom struggle for self-determination.

A photo exhibition highlighting the timeline of freedom movement of

Pakistan was also displayed on the occasion.