Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in Singapore

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Singapore on Tuesday with traditional fervor and national spirit.

The families of High Commission’s staff and a cross section of Pakistani community attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the Embassy residence.

Independence Day messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion, a message received here from Singapore said.

Addressing the gathering, Nasrullah Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan in Singapore, highlighted the importance of the Independence Day and the creation of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner also highlighted foreign policy achievements of the government.

The importance of Pakistan’s relations with the Republic of Singapore, particularly in the context of the 52nd year of establishment of relations between Pakistan and Singapore, were also highlighted.

In his speech, the High Commissioner of Pakistan also mentioned that the democratic institutions in Pakistan were getting stronger and Pakistan’s economy was growing steadily.

He invited Singaporean investors to invest in different projects initiated by the federal and the provincial governments.

The High Commissioner complimented the contributions of the Pakistani community to help project Pakistan in Singapore.

The members of the Pakistani community assured the High Commissioner of their full support and cooperation for the improvement and enhancement of Pakistan-Singapore bilateral ties.