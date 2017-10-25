Independence Day Motor Car Rally from Dera to Gomal Zam begins

PESHAWAR, Oct 25 (APP):In connection with the 70th Independence Day celebration a Pakistan Motor Car Rally from Dera Ismail Khan to Gomal Zam got under way amidst great fun and joys.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Khalid Javed was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Motor Car Rally wherein hundreds and thousands of spectators were also present.

Brig Mansha, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ghafoor Baig, DIG Dera Fida Hassan, DPO Dera and Tehsil Nazim were also present. The aim and objective of the Rally is to highlight a soft image of the country to the rest of the world besides promising healthy activities and involving of the youth. The Rally started Rehman Gardan Tank Road. The Rally is also a source of establishing coherence and brotherhood between the people of the four provinces participating in the motor car rally.

The way of the Motor Car Rally was beautifully decorated with banners inscribed with supporting slogans. The ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by National Anthem and National Song presented by the school children of Army Public School.

There was horse, traditional mehsud dances which turned into the whole complex of the venue of the Motor Car Rally into a melodious one. The school children wearing traditional dress of all provinces also presented a well prepared skit and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators. The rally included Motor Car from all across the country affiliated with Pakistan Motors Club.

Earlier, soon after announcing the start of the Rally pigeons, balloons were also released in the air. There was tight security in and around the venue.