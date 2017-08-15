LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP): Ali Saeed-ud-Din from Sindh underlined
his talent and technique and won the Independence Day fencing
championship, here on Tuesday.
Sindh players dazzled with awesome performance in the event
and won both the men and women titles amid the presence of players
from all over the country.
Ali outshone Punjab’s Nazar Abbas in the final to win the
title 2-1. Sindh joy was doubled when their ace player Saweera
outpaced Madiha from Punjab in a one-sided final to claim the
title 3-0.
Secretary, Pakistan Fencing Federation, Usman Ahmad was the
chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the
notable performers.
Speaking on the occasion, he said efforts were being made
to develop fencing at a larger scale across the country by
holding regular fencing events, both for men and women.
“Independence Day championship is a step forward to further
popularise fencing which is a newly introduced sport in the
country,” he said adding “We are aiming to form our national
team to represent the country in international events abroad in
due course of time.”
Players who participated in the competition were of the view
that Pakistan is rich in fencing talent and called upon the
government to extend support to patronage fencing.
“With each passing day, fencing is at a constant rise and
if the government and business houses sponsor fencing events
and teams, the day is not far when we will emerge as a force
to reckon with at international fencing scene,” they told APP.
Independence Day fencing concludes
LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP): Ali Saeed-ud-Din from Sindh underlined