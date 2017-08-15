Independence Day fencing concludes

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP): Ali Saeed-ud-Din from Sindh underlined

his talent and technique and won the Independence Day fencing

championship, here on Tuesday.

Sindh players dazzled with awesome performance in the event

and won both the men and women titles amid the presence of players

from all over the country.

Ali outshone Punjab’s Nazar Abbas in the final to win the

title 2-1. Sindh joy was doubled when their ace player Saweera

outpaced Madiha from Punjab in a one-sided final to claim the

title 3-0.

Secretary, Pakistan Fencing Federation, Usman Ahmad was the

chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the

notable performers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said efforts were being made

to develop fencing at a larger scale across the country by

holding regular fencing events, both for men and women.

“Independence Day championship is a step forward to further

popularise fencing which is a newly introduced sport in the

country,” he said adding “We are aiming to form our national

team to represent the country in international events abroad in

due course of time.”

Players who participated in the competition were of the view

that Pakistan is rich in fencing talent and called upon the

government to extend support to patronage fencing.

“With each passing day, fencing is at a constant rise and

if the government and business houses sponsor fencing events

and teams, the day is not far when we will emerge as a force

to reckon with at international fencing scene,” they told APP.