Independence Day dawn with 21-gun salute, flag hoisting ceremonies held across KP

PESHAWAR, Aug 14 (APP):The 71st Independence Day dawned with 21-gun salute here on Tuesday followed by flag hoisting ceremonies and celebrations functions in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa amid slogans of Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques for progress and prosperity of the country and eternal peace of the martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

Later, flag hoisting ceremonies and celebrations functions were held at all districts of the province and national anthem and songs were presented by school children amid warmed applause by officials and people.

In Peshawar, the main function of flag hoisting ceremony was held at the lawn of Civil Secretariat where Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan was the chief guest.

He hoisted national flag and national anthem was played.

The school children presented national songs applauded by the Chief Minister and audience on this occasion.

Provincial ministers, MPAs, Chief Secretary and IGP besides elites of the City attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

National flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Divisional Superintendent Office of Pakistan Railways. Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Peshawar, Waqar Ahmed performed flag raising ceremony on this occasion.

The students sung national songs and poems to highlight importance of independence and freedom struggle of the Muslims of Subcontinent under leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A contingent of Railways Police presented salute to national flag and a band played national anthem.

The civilian and officers of Pakistan Railways participated in the function.

Flag hoisting ceremonies was also held at Islamia College Peshawar, University of Peshawar, DC offices in all KP districts amid national anthem and songs by the school children.

Flags hoisting ceremonies was also held at tribal districts recently merged in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where Deputy Commissioners hoisted Pakistan’s flags amid national anthem.

Special declamation contests were also held in schools and colleges where speakers highlighted importance of independence and sacrifices offered by our forefathers during creation of Pakistan.

A declamation contest was main feature of the day where students of the government and private schools highlighted importance of the Independence Day.

A declamation contest was held here at private school on topic of role of Quaid e Azam in Pakistan Movement where speakers threw light on sacrifices offered by our forefathers during creation of motherland.

Maliaka Fakhar said Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has special love with people of KP and its students for their excellent role in completion of his mission for Pakistan.

She said Quaid e Azam had visited Islamia College Peshawar on several occasions to acknowledge the momentous services of its students during Pakistan Movement.

“Quaid-e-Azam was a towering personality of the 20th century, who changed the course of history and world geography through a peaceful struggle and his numerous qualities of head and heart were even admired by his political adversaries,” she remarked.

“Quaid e Azam had no weapons and police but was endowed with the power of advocacy, education and solid arguments that immensely helped him to achieve his goal,” she remarked.

Arshia Khan said Pakistan was created after numerous sacrifices and the best way to make it economically strong by strictly adhering to gold principles of Quaid e Azam like unity, faith and discipline. She said that nations celebrate their independence day with great pump and show to aware their young generation about importance of freedom.

She said “Pakistan was also created after a lot of sacrifices by our forefathers” adding the best tributes to heroes and martyrs of Pakistan Movement to work hard untiringly in the selected professions to make the country’s economically strong and invincible.

She said Quaid e Azam was a great symbol of independence and democracy who strongly believed in power of masses and that was the major reasons that he had created Pakistan on August 14, 1947 within seven years after adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on March 23, 1940.

“Pakistan saw many ups and downs during its 71 years life and time has come that we should sit aside political differences by extending full support to our elected Government to take the country to a new height of progress and development,” she maintained.

She said that Pakistan was confronted with numerous challenges that could be addressed only by demonstrating unity and national cohesion.