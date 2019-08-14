Independence Day celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at Pakistan Embassy Beijing

BEIJING, Aug 14 (APP):The 72nd Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at the Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, on Wednesday with a renewed pledge of full political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in wake of the latest Indian move to scrap special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The national flag of Pakistan was unfurled during an impressive flag hoisting ceremony which began with recitation from the Holy Quran.

As Pakistan Ambassador to China, Ms. Naghmana Hashmi hoisted the green and white flag, the national anthem was also played.