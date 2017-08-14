Independence Day celebrated with national zeal

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): The 70th Independence Day of

Pakistan was celebrated in the provincial capital with great

enthusiasm on Monday.

On this occasion impressive ceremonies to highlight the

importance of the day were held across the city.

Special prayers were offered for the integrity, solidarity

and prosperity of Pakistan after Namaz-e-Fajr.

All Formations and Units of Lahore Garrison celebrated the

day with national zeal and the day dawned with 21-gun salutes.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of

great Poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal where a smartly turned out

contingent of Pakistan Army, took over the guard duties from

Pakistan Rangers.

Later, Major General Muhammad Aamer, Garrison Commander

Lahore laid a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal to pay homage

to the National Poet and offered Fateha.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at all the Formation

Headquarters and Units of the Garrison. National Flag was

hoisted at Corps Headquarters, Lahore by Brigadier Muhammad

Shahab Aslam. Message of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar

Javed Bajwa, was read out to the troops in special gatherings.

The students of various schools also presented the

colourful programmes including national songs, tableau and

speeches to highlight the importance of the Independence Day.

Ceremonies of national flag hoisting in different

institutions were the special feature of the day.

The main function of Independence Day celebrations was

held in the Hazoori Bagh where Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest. He hoisted national flag.

Shehbaz Sharif also visited the mausoleum of Dr Allama

Muhammad Iqbal, a great poet of East, and laid a floral wreath

on his grave, besides offering “Fateha” for the great philosopher.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan unfurled

national flag at the Assembly building and prayed to Allah

Almighty for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Nazria Trust Pakistan

(NPT).

The NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Tarar along with Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan hoisted the national flag. On

the occasion, “Dua” was also offered for the martyrs of Pakistan

Movement.

A graceful ceremony was held at Pakistan Railways Headquarters

to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

National songs were played and police band also performed

at the ceremony. Sweets were also distributed among the employees.

Flag hositing ceremonies were also held at Punjab University,

WAPDA House, Lahore Hight Court to celebrate the Independence Day

with national zeal. An impressive flag lowering ceremony was held

at Wagah Border which was witnessed by a large number of people.

The national flag hoisting ceremonies featuring national

anthem and milli songs were also organized in all the main

educational institutions of the matropolitan city.

Another most important and regular feature of Independence Day

in the city was the stalls of accessories and decorations of

Independence Day. This time also, a large number of stalls were set up since start of the month of August for the convenience of the Independence Day celebrators across the city where they bought badges, buntings and other decorative items of their choice.

This activity not only enriched the Independence Day celebrations but

also became a source of livelihood for a number of families.

At night, all the public and major private buildings/offices were

profusely decorated and illuminated in various parts of the city especially the public and private buildings alongside The Mall. While, hundreds of

motorcyclists in rallies and groups rushed to the main city roads. They were chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zinda Baad” and sang milli songs to express their love and affection with the motherland.

The Radio Pakistan, PTV and all the private TV channels aired special

programmes highlighting the importance of the Independence Day, while all the newspapers also published detailed writings in this regard.

The law enforcement agencies made tight security arrangements on this

occasion.