Independence Day celebrated with national zeal

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP): The 70th Independence Day of
Pakistan was celebrated in the provincial capital with great
enthusiasm on Monday.
On this occasion impressive ceremonies to highlight the
importance of the day were held across the city.
Special prayers were offered for the integrity, solidarity
and prosperity of Pakistan after Namaz-e-Fajr.
All Formations and Units of Lahore Garrison celebrated the
day with national zeal and the day dawned with 21-gun salutes.
A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of
great Poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal where a smartly turned out
contingent of Pakistan Army, took over the guard duties from
Pakistan Rangers.
Later, Major General Muhammad Aamer, Garrison Commander
Lahore laid a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal to pay homage
to the National Poet and offered Fateha.
A flag hoisting ceremony was held at all the Formation
Headquarters and Units of the Garrison. National Flag was
hoisted at Corps Headquarters, Lahore by Brigadier Muhammad
Shahab Aslam. Message of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar
Javed Bajwa, was read out to the troops in special gatherings.
The students of various schools also presented the
colourful programmes including national songs, tableau and
speeches to highlight the importance of the Independence Day.
Ceremonies of national flag hoisting in different
institutions were the special feature of the day.
The main function of Independence Day celebrations was
held in the Hazoori Bagh where Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest. He hoisted national flag.
Shehbaz Sharif also visited the mausoleum of Dr Allama
Muhammad Iqbal, a great poet of East, and laid a floral wreath
on his grave, besides offering “Fateha” for the great philosopher.
Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan unfurled
national flag at the Assembly building and prayed to Allah
Almighty for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Nazria Trust Pakistan
(NPT).
The NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Tarar along with Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan hoisted the national flag. On
the occasion, “Dua” was also offered for the martyrs of Pakistan
Movement.
A graceful ceremony was held at Pakistan Railways Headquarters
to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.
National songs were played and police band also performed
at the ceremony. Sweets were also distributed among the employees.
Flag hositing ceremonies were also held at Punjab University,
WAPDA House, Lahore Hight Court to celebrate the Independence Day
with national zeal. An impressive flag lowering ceremony was held
at Wagah Border which was witnessed by a large number of people.
The national flag hoisting ceremonies featuring national
anthem and milli songs were also organized in all the main
educational institutions of the matropolitan city.
Another most important and regular feature of Independence Day
in the city was the stalls of accessories and decorations of
Independence Day. This time also, a large number of stalls were set up since start of the month of August for the convenience of the Independence Day celebrators across the city where they bought badges, buntings and other decorative items of their choice.
This activity not only enriched the Independence Day celebrations but
also became a source of livelihood for a number of families.
At night, all the public and major private buildings/offices were
profusely decorated and illuminated in various parts of the city especially the public and private buildings alongside The Mall. While, hundreds of
motorcyclists in rallies and groups rushed to the main city roads. They were chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zinda Baad” and sang milli songs to express their love and affection with the motherland.
The Radio Pakistan, PTV and all the private TV channels aired special
programmes highlighting the importance of the Independence Day, while all the newspapers also published detailed writings in this regard.
The law enforcement agencies made tight security arrangements on this
occasion.
