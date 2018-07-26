Independen candidate Farooq Manika wins PP-191 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Independent candidate Farooq Ahmed Khan Manika won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-191 Pakpattan-I by securing 29,236 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan candidate Shabir Ahmed stood second by getting 7,296 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Rao Jamil Hashim Khan with 5,373 votes.