Increase in education budget is a remarkable achievement: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister of State for Federal

Education Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman Friday said the

government has increased budget for education sector in the Fiscal

Year 2017-18, which is a remarkable achievement.

While giving comments on the budget 2017-18, the minister told

APP that it is pro public budget as the government has allocated

maximum amount for the establishment of new universities including

University of Chitral, National University of Sports Islamabad,

Gandhara University at Taxila, and many others.

He said by the efforts of the present government the

number of the out of schools children have been decreased, while Net

Enrolment Rate has been gradually increased.

The education is among the most top priorities of the

government, Baligh said adding the government was committed to

facilitate the students of the less developed areas including FATA,

Balochistan, AJ&K, and Gilgit-Baltistan.