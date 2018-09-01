Increase in business, marketing to be priority: Railways Minister

LAHORE, Sept 01 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that increase in

business and marketing of Pakistan Railways (PR) will be his priority.

Presiding over a meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters

here on Saturday, he said that one honest man can

change the direction of the department but hundred dishonest

persons could do nothing positive.

He said that nothing would be sold to run the railways,

however, more business would be brought to run it.

He directed the administration that not a single

operational locomotive should be standing unutilized.

Senior Railways Officers attended the meeting.