Incidents of terrorism witnessed sharp decrease: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Monday categorically refuted that incidents of terrorism, extremism and intolerance were rising in the country, saying that such incidents had witnessed a sharp decrease.

Winding up discussion on a deferred motion moved by Sehar Kamran that the House may discuss the situation arising out of increasing extremism and intolerance in the society, the minister said the situation was moving towards right direction and this was only possible owing to the continuation of democracy as democracy was future of the country, he added.

The minister said this was beyond any doubt that the dictatorship regimes had given Kalashnikov culture besides spreading intolerance in the society.

He said with the cooperation of all political parties, National Action Plan (NAP) was devised to counter and eradicate the menace of terrorism and extremism from the country.

He paid rich tribute to the personnel of law enforcing agencies for rendering supreme sacrifices for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the country.

The minister said for the first time, all mobile SIMs were verified biometrically and unverified SIMs were blocked which was a great achievement.

He said moratorium on death sentence was also lifted which helped a lot in decreasing the incidents of terrorism.

He said the curriculum at federal level had also been revised and discussion was in progress at National Curriculum Council to give it a final shape.

Earlier, Sehar Karman, Usman Kakar and others urged the government to take effective steps to eliminate scourge of terrorism, extremism and intolerance in the society.