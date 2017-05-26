Incentives to facilitate different sectors in budget announced

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq

Dar on Friday announced that around 5.5 million women-led families

who do not have economic means for sustenance, continued to be

provided with cash transfer of Rs.19,338 per annum.

In his budget speech for year 2017-18 in National Assembly

here, he said for this purpose, Rs.121 billion are proposed to

be allocated to Benazir Income Support Programme.

He said this allocation has increased to 300 % of Rs.40

billion in fiscal year 2012-13. During this period, the number

of recipient families have increased from 3.7 million families in

2013 to around 5.5 million.

In addition, around 1.3 million primary school children

are receiving cash grants, he added.

Announcing the tax incentives with an aim to give facilitation

to different sectors, he said under leadership and personal

supervision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif through Cabinet Committee

on Energy, approximately 10,000 MW of electricity will be added to

national grid by summer 2018. This will Inshallah eliminate load-

shedding, he said.

Investments will be made to speed up process of development

of Gwadar including development of airport, hospital and

desalination plant while state will continue to subsidize bills of

low-income domestic consumers up to 300 units per month in shape

of electricity subsidy.

He said for farmers in Balochistan, the Federal Government

will pay a portion of their electricity bills to run agriculture

tube wells.

The Federal Government’s will continue to provide electricity

subsidies on tube-wells in Balochistan. Off-peak rate of Rs.5.35 per

unit for agriculture tube-wells will continue in the 2017-18.

Ishaq Dar said an amount of Rs.118 billion has been proposed

in 2017-18 for these measures.

The Prime Minister’s youth schemes which include business

loan scheme, interest free loan scheme, training scheme, skill

development programme, fee reimbursement, and laptop

programme will continue. For this purpose Rs.20 billion is proposed

in fiscal year 2017-18.