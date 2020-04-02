Incentives to construction sector to increase jobs, strengthen economy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasized that the provision of incentives to the construction sector would not only increase job opportunities but also strengthen the economy, which would ultimately give relief to the downtrodden.

The labourers and low-income groups, he said, were the worst hit segments of the society due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the government was providing them maximum relief under the special economic package.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting regarding affects of the coronavirus on economy, particularly the construction sector. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Acting Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue Nausheen Javed Amjid and senior officials.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Authority chairman, while briefing the meeting, said a comprehensive package for the revival of construction industry had been formulated in consultation with the provinces.

The meeting was told that getting permissions from development authorities about the construction and other government matters had been made simple.

It deliberated upon various tax matters for the promotion of construction industry.