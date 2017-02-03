Incentives needs to be provided to Madaris, its students discussed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): A meeting on Friday discussed

in detail all measures and incentives which needs to be provided to Madaris and their students to embrace them in mainstreaming of overall educational system of the country.

All opportunities existing in each and every sector in

the country should also be opened as well to absorb them in society as a strength of the nation, said a press release issued here.

Advisor to Prime Minister on National Security, Lt.General

(Retd), Nasser Khan Janjua held a meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, State Minister for Education, Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman and Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar relating to Madaris.

Besides, Secretary National Security Division, Secretary

Education and Training, Inter Board Committee Chairman, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate for Secondary Education Islamabad, Pakistan Madrisa Education Board, Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University and Director General HEC also attended the meeting.

Highlighting importance of Madrisa, Nasser Janjua

said the students of Madaris anywhere and everywhere are sons and daughters of the nation. They are equal and as good as all others.

The State needs to provide equal treatment and opportunities

to them.

The students of Madaris be provided with equivalence affording

them the flexibility to opt for technical education or even doing their M.Phil and Ph.ds as desired by them.

It was decided that after due diligence and necessary

deliberations with concerned Ministers and Institutions, a a package of incentives would be prepared for mainstreaming of Madaris. Thereafter the same will be discussed with Wafaq of all Madaris, Religious Scholars, Ulema and Mashaikh.

The final decision will be taken after necessary consensus

is evolved through collective wisdom.