Inauguration of Bhara Kahu Housing scheme after Eid-ul-Azha, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) would be inaugurated after Eid-ul-Azha, Director General FGEHF, Waseem Hayat Bajwa told Senate Committee on Housing and Works.

Briefing the committee, he said the cost of each plot has been escalated from Rs3 million. The actual cost of a plot has been escalated to Rs5 million. However the FGEHF would receive Rs4.4 million from each allotted as cost of plot. The government would offer subsidy of around Rs600,000 on each plot.

He informed the committee that there were total of 3,268 plots in the scheme.

After delay of 20 years in the project,1,000 members had withdrawn their membership and got back the deposited money.